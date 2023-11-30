South Coast Register
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times
Comment

Search for mobile phone illuminates a discussion about intellect

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 1 2023 - 8:59am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man - I have a rare kind of genius
Grumpy Old Man - I have a rare kind of genius

Sometimes I think I have a rare kind of genius.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.