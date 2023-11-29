Eco-conscious consumers: How yo live your life more sustainably

Here's some ways you can make an eco-friendly difference to the way you live and the world. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Are you the type of person who wants to live your life in a more eco-conscious manner but you are not sure where to start? Below is a list of ways in which you can start that process and make an eco-friendly difference to the way you live and the world.

Change the way you shop

Half of the world's habitable land is used for agriculture, so where you undertake your weekly grocery shop is hugely important. Our food choices have a major impact on the environment. A strong way to ensure you are creating a positive impact on the environment whilst also getting a fresh product is through shopping at accredited farmer's markets.

The best way, where possible, is to grow your own produce. While this of course isn't always possible, shopping at independent supermarkets is the next more sustainable option rather than going to your local supermarket. There are many zero-waste stores such as Gram Sustainable, which is a no single-use packaging store that offers pantry staples and cleaning products.

Reduce your meat consumption

Animal-based foods have a higher carbon footprint compared to plant-based foods. This is largely due to animals requiring a lot of land, with about 14 per cent of all emissions coming from meat production. Simply reducing, if not eliminating, our intake of meat can have a big impact.

A good option to assist yourself with this task could be to reduce the amount of meat you use in meals such as soups by adding additional legumes or beans instead. Australia is one of the top meat-eating countries in the world, consuming roughly 110kg per person each year. This figure is around three times more than the global average.

Cut down on food waste

To reduce your food waste, try planning out your shopping trips in advance. The simple act of creating a shopping list before starting your shopping allows you to only get what you need and not double up. Buying in bulk, while great for some products, should be avoided if you are purchasing products that have a best-before or use-by date. You can also wet up a compost bin so any extra food that cannot be stored is instead composted to, in turn, make nutrient-rich soil for your garden.

Invest in sustainable haircare

Think twice about the beauty products you're using. There is no reason that you can't look after yourself while taking care of the environment at the same time. A great way to do this is by incorporating sustainably sourced products into your haircare routine. Make the switch to sulphate and paraben-free hair products by Davines, who make their products from natural, cruelty-free ingredients that are better for both you and the environment.

Switch to biodegradable products

Look at ditching single-use plastics and moving to reusable or biodegradable products instead. Bamboo toothbrushes for example work just as well as their plastic counterparts but are a biodegradable alternative that helps to reduce environmental waste. Reusable cotton pads are an excellent alternative to one-use makeup remover wipes. However, if you don't want to give them up, biodegradable facial wipes can be a simple but environmentally-friendly option that break down quickly and help reduce landfill.

Recycle your old products

Recycling the packaging of your old beauty products, such as shampoo and conditioner bottles, can be a fun and budget-friendly activity. The internet is full of DIY ideas for you to choose from. Earth 911 offers creative craft projects that give new life to something you likely would have thrown away otherwise. So the next time you finish up a bottle of shampoo, rather than throwing it straight out, why not try a craft project? If this doesn't sound like you then purchasing shampoo and conditioner in recyclable bottles is the way to go.

Ways to be more sustainable at home

While switching over to sustainable shopping and beauty practices can make a huge impact to support your goal of living more eco-friendly, there are other changes you can look into that can be done at home on a daily basis.

Cooling

In Australia, summer can be brutal, so I'm not going to tell you to forgo the air conditioning. But do your research and avoid power-hungry appliances. If you're the type of person who is keen to go completely natural, then looking at well-insulated housing will make a huge difference to your energy use.



Better insulation will keep your house cool in summer and also assist with keeping your house warmer in winter without the use of heating and cooling. If you have purchased an energy-efficient cooling system, then turning it on early in the day and off again once the house is cooled down is a good compromise.

Switch to greener energy

More and more people are starting to consider the environmental impact of energy providers and factoring this into their choices. Fewer people, however, have taken the next step by researching and following through on changing their provider. Greenpeace and Total Environment Centre (TEC) has developed the Green Electricity Guide as a resource for Australian consumers who want to find energy providers with good environmental credentials.

Showering

Living in Australia, everybody should be aware of how precious water is. But it's always easy to forget when you're enjoying a lovely hot shower after a challenging day. One option is investing in a water-saving showerhead. Choice has created a useful guide on buying showerheads to help you buy the one that will be the most efficient for you. Additionally, you can have a timer set up in the shower and set it to last four minutes. This gives you time to enjoy your shower but also keep it to a designated time frame.

Cleaning

Simple tricks like hand washing your dishes a few nights a week rather than turning the dishwasher on every night is a huge water saver. Along with doing a load of washing when it's at full capacity and only using the cold water option. Doing these two things will use less water and energy at the same time.

Living in a more eco-friendly manner shouldn't be something you only think about but never act on. Start with one or two of the simple suggestions above, and then continue to progress and find more opportunities to incorporate sustainable practices into your everyday life.

