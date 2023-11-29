South Coast Register
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Mogo bridge washed away as heavy rain his the South Coast

Megan McClelland
Megan McClelland
Updated November 29 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:43pm
Mogo Creek rose quickly overnight in Mogo, destroying a section of Veitch Street and blocking access for some residents. Picture supplied
Heavy rain affecting the South Coast has washed away Mogo bridge.

