Heavy rain affecting the South Coast has washed away Mogo bridge.
Mogo Creek at Mogo rose quickly overnight on Tuesday, November 28 as parts of the Eurobodalla recorded more than 200mm of rain.
The short bridge over Mogo Creek Veitch Street, Mogo, near Church Street was washed away on Tuesday morning, blocking access to residents on Short Street, Veitch Street and John Street.
The Eurobodalla Shire Council announced the closure of seven roads and the closure of all Eurobodalla sportsgrounds at about 12pm on Wednesday, November 29.
The council is warning people not to swim in the ocean or rivers after the heavy rain event in case of hidden debris and sewer overflow.
Transport for NSW advises motorists should not drive through floodwater and areas with road closures should be avoided.
Stay up to date with the latest road closures here.
