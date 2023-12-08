Currarong's hidden gems: a charming bowls club, mesmerising walks and more

Over the years people have mistakenly over-looked Currarong among other tourist destinations in the Shoalhaven, but with so much on offer in the area, that's destined to change.
The region has an array of stunning bush walks, ship wrecks to snorkel, tunnels to climb through and the Currarong Bowling Club, which stood the test of time as the team held onto its small-town club charm.
'The little club that can' best explained the character filled Currarong Bowling Club, according to the club's chief executive, David Quigg, who is preparing for an event-filled Summer ahead
With weekly meat and seafood raffles on Friday and Saturday, a core community first focus and a new team behind the restaurant, they're aiming to champion locally sourced produce throughout the menu.
"We're a business but we're also a club supporting the community," Mr Quigg said.
"It's got a coastal community, small club feel to it."
The club has been building over recent years to become a destination for tourists and locals alike, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner through The Peninsula Brasserie.
Head chef, Ben Quigg curated the club's menu and previously trained with Rick Stein.
He aimed to keep classic club flavours to showcase the quality of Shoalhaven produce, including Jim Wild Oysters and preserves from Flavours Shoalhaven.
"And because the foods so good, we can incorporate good wines," Mr Quigg said.
The club also features a recreational aspect, with a weekly snooker and darts club, social golf, lawn bowls and a fishing club which often pairs young and older locals to join in on a fresh catch.
For a day out with the family, Mermaids Inlet is a beautiful bush walk, and for an additional adrenaline rush, if you make your way through Gosang's Tunnel visitors are rewarded with ocean views and rock escarpments as far as the eye can see.
"You can go and spend the day out here," Mr Quigg said.
"Take your kids to see the navy boats or go for a walk and come back here for lunch."
The Currarong rock pools offer up some interesting sea life below the surface, or check out the S.S. Merimbula, a shipwreck from 1928 upon the rocks just north of Abrahams Bosom Reserve.
