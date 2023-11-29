Several roads have been closed due to flooding, while motorists have been asked to exercise caution while using several others.
Local road closures include:
Cambewarra - Hockeys Lane, Tannery Road.
Worrigee - Quinns Lane.
South Nowra - Hillcrest Avenue.
Nowra - Berry Street at Albatross Road.
Motorists are advised to head to Live Traffic NSW before taking to the roads to keep updated on conditions, closures and road hazards.
Meanwhile motorists travelling through the following locations are being advised to exercise caution due to water across the road.
Wandandian - Princes Highway near Wandypark Road.
Bawley Point - Bawley Point Road and Murramarang Road
Lake Conjola - Lake Conjola Entrance Rd
