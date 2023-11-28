The Shoalhaven's University of the Third Age branch will have to wait a while longer before finding out if it can take over the senior citizens rooms in Nowra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Shoalhaven Senior Citizens Association is set to close its doors at 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 29, due to falling numbers and a volunteer shortage.
The U3A hoped to take over the lease on the Berry Lane building, with representative Herman Beyersdorf addressing Shoalhaven Council on the issue during its meeting on Monday, November 27.
He said the U3A had about 400 members, whop hoped to take over the senior citizens building "on a walk-in, walk-out basis".
That meant it would be "cost neutral to council".
RELATED:
Mr Beyersdorf said U3A's current building on the other side or Berry Street was "fairly cramped" and causing problems.
"We are looking to expand but we're being precluded from expansion by a lack of room," he said.
However the senior citizens premises offered about twice as much room, and had the added benefit of being accessible with all facilities on the ground level, according to Mr Beyersdorf.
He said the U3A was working with the Shoalhaven District Senior Citizens Association, and had arranged to allow the senior citizens to continue holding meetings and some activities in the building at no charge, if it was successful in taking over the lease.
The U3A gained support from Cr Paul Ell, who put forward a notice of motion to the meeting, calling for council to approves the U3A request to take over occupation of the building under similar terms and conditions offered to the senior citizens.
READ MORE:
However the council meeting also received a confidential report on the building, and Cr Ell asked for the matter to be deferred until after councillors had been briefed by staff.
He praised U3A as "a wonderful organisation providing really important services to the community".
But Cr Ell appeared uncertain about whether the application would succeed.
"It may not be this particular location based on the advice and discussions we have, but I would hope that we can work together as an organisation to try to find another opportunity potentially if this one doesn't work out," he said.
The deferral was carried unanimously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.