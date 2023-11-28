South Coast Register
38-year-old woman arrested at South Nowra

By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 28 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 4:00pm
The South Coast Correctional Centre at South Nowra, where a staff member was allegedly involved in a relationship with an inmate. File photo.
A South Coast Correctional Centre employee has been charged following an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

