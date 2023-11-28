Nowra man to stay in jail over threats to kill two people

A man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill people at two locations within the Nowra CBD has failed in his attempt to spend less time behind bars.
Robert Darren McLeod, 45, of Ryan Avenue, Nowra, was jailed for 12 months, with a minimum of 7 months before being eligible for parole, when he faced Nowra Local Court in September 2023, charged with two counts of intimidation to create fear of physical harm, and one of breaching an apprehended violence order.
He appealed the sentence's severity to the Nowra District Court, but Judge William Fitzsimmons rejected the attempt to be released into a drug and alcohol treatment program.
McLeod told the court he wanted to turn his life around because "I'm getting too old for this crap".
However Judge Fitzsimmons dismissed the appeal, noting McLeod's "lengthy and criminal history including matters similar to those for which he was sentenced".
Evidence to the court said McLeod tried to enter a Nowra supermarket on the evening of July 7, but was stopped by a security guard because he was banned from the store.
She told him, "Bobby, just go home," according to the evidence.
While McLeod walked away, he returned a short time later, yelling at the security guard that he was going to "kill you" and "It's all your fault".
He returned several times during the evening and repeated the threats, before being arrested by police.
Four days later he attended a Nowra business owned by the security guard's brother, speaking to the brother six times before going to the doorway and telling the brother he was "next" because "I own this town".
"I'm going to get the lot of yous," McLeod told the man and the seven other people in the shop, including two children.
He was arrested a few days later.
While McLeod asked to be released from jail into a treatment program, Judge Fitzsimmons noted McLeod "has not previously complied with orders or directions of the court, including apprehended domestic violence orders made for the protection of others".
He said demands for community safety required him to dismiss the appeal.
