Wednesday, 29 November 2023
District Court rejects Robert Darren McLeod's severity appeal

By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:07pm
Nowra man to stay in jail over threats to kill two people
A man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill people at two locations within the Nowra CBD has failed in his attempt to spend less time behind bars.

