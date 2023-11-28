Lake Conjola business Living Connected has been recognised for their commitment to educating seniors in all things technology.
Living Connected was named the winner of the education category at the 2023 Innovate with NBN Awards on November 23.
The organisation provides free digital mentoring services to seniors using smartphones, tablets, laptops and more recently smart watches and TVs. The program focuses on what individuals want and need to do, not on technology.
Delivered by NBN Co, in partnership with the Regional Australia Institute, the Awards support entrepreneurs to develop and deliver innovative projects that make a real difference to their local communities.
Founder and managing director of Living Connected Helen Hasan accepted the award and said the idea evolved from four years of research she and Dr Lois Burgess, from UOW's Faculty of Business, had done on a voluntary basis at an IRT facility in Ulladulla. It looked into the benefits of digital literacy to the well-being of older people.
"A computer is a link to people when they can't get out," she said.
Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips MP congratulated the local organisation for taking out one of the top awards on the night.
"We know that South Coast businesses are some of the best in the country, and it is absolutely wonderful to see Lake Conjola business Living Connected recognised on the national stage for its work supporting older Australians to live a more connected life," she said.
"Such an important service, and something really needed in a regional area with an older demographic.
"Congratulations to the whole team on this fantastic program, and I can't wait to see the light shine on our next local cutting-edge project."
