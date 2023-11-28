South Coast Register
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times
Business

Lake Conjola's Living Connected wins education award at 2023 Innovate with NBN Awards

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 28 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Living Connected managing director Helen Hasan (second from left) with judges of the 2023 Innovate with NBN Awards. Picture, supplied
Living Connected managing director Helen Hasan (second from left) with judges of the 2023 Innovate with NBN Awards. Picture, supplied

Lake Conjola business Living Connected has been recognised for their commitment to educating seniors in all things technology.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.