Conviction quashed as Worrigee woman battles to overcome drug issues

A Worrigee woman's efforts to clean up her life have resulted in a drug driving conviction being overturned.
Katie Jane Rouse, 37, of Pella Crescent, tested positive to methylamphetamines when she was stopped for a random test in Hillcrest Avenue, South Nowra, about 5pm on January 1, 2023.
Evidence presented to the Nowra District Court stated Rouse told police, "I had some on New Years".
Rouse was fined $600 and her licence was disqualified for six months when she faced the Nowra Local Court in August, but she appealed against the severity of the sentence.
In the Nowra District Court on Friday, November 24, Judge William Fitzsimmons noted Rouse was "taking very significant steps towards addressing the underlying issues that contributed to the loss of licence".
That started with several reports showing the steps Rouse was taking to beat a long-standing methylamphetamine addiction.
Judge Fitzsimmons said it was apparent Rouse "has had historical issues with methylamphetamine dependency".
And efforts to beat that were likely to be impacted by the loss of licence, the judge noted.
A MERIT report also showed Rouse had experienced a "difficult upbringing".
Judge Fitzsimmons gave Rouse what he described as "a second chance", overturning the conviction and sentence, and instead imposing a two year good behaviour bond.
But he told Rouse, "It's now back to you".
"You have to continue on the path you appear to have chosen," he said.
