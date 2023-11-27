South Coast Register
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Katie Jane Rouse has drug driving conviction overturned in Nowra District Court

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 27 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conviction quashed as Worrigee woman battles to overcome drug issues
Conviction quashed as Worrigee woman battles to overcome drug issues

A Worrigee woman's efforts to clean up her life have resulted in a drug driving conviction being overturned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.