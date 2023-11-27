Nowra Anglican College Year 12 students said goodbye to their school years with a Valedictory Assembly and Dinner on September 21.
The assembly was held on the school campus and the formal Valedictory Dinner was held at The Pavilion, Kiama.
There are 81 students graduating in the class of 2023.
During the assembly, graduating students were presented with an Alumni scarf by an Alumnus of the college and a long-stemmed rose by a current Kindergarten student of the college, in a moving representation of the ongoing support across the college community.
The Valedictory Assembly was also a celebration of the outstanding academic, sporting and cultural achievements of the Class of 2023.
The college is exceedingly proud of the class of 2023 and looks forward to following their adventures and future endeavours.
