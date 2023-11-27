The Shoalhaven Senior Citizens Association is shutting its cafe after nearly 60 years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The cafe attracted big crowds at Stewart Place from 1967, but the numbers have dwindled since Shoalhaven Council moved the operation to Berry Lane, according to president Cheryl Wright.
"I just don't have the volunteers," she said.
"It's just a sign of the times, I think."
The cafe and drop-in centre closes its doors for the last time at 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 29, which Mrs Wright said was "really sad".
With the closure the senior citizens association is facing the prospect of having to rent somewhere for its regular meetings and functions.
However a lifeline could be offered by the Shoalhaven's University of the Third Age branch, which wants to take over the lease.
Shoalhaven City Councillor Paul Ell has put forward a motion to the Shoalhaven Council meeting tonight (Monday, November 27) calling on council to lease the promises to the U3A.
Shoalhaven U3A course coordinator Eric Courtney said the senior citizens association would still be able to hold its monthly meeting in the premises without charge if the U3A was able to take over the lease.
READ MORE:
"Singing for seniors and happy sounds, a weekly community singing event for those with and without dementia, would also be able to continue to meet in the rooms," he said
"U3A also plans to have a place where members of either association can drop in for a cup of tea or coffee, and chat with their friends," Mr Courtney said.
He described the U3A as "a vibrant, member supported, community-based organisation whose members, many of them retired, used their skills and knowledge to educate each other on a broad range of topics".
"We are totally run by volunteers for our members' benefit, and we understand the importance of keeping our minds active and promoting social interaction," Mr Courtney said.
"Research has shown that participating in U3A helps ward off most, if not all, of the health problems that come with a sense of isolation and lack of stimulation.
"We are concerned that council may decide to lease the premises for commercial purposes.
"The whole community benefits from activities like ours," Mr Courtney said.
"We have not had council support for many years, and we believe that granting us this lease on the same basis as that of the senior citizens would be better for the community than making it a space for business," he said.
Mrs Wright said one of the benefits of the U3A taking over the building is it would use much of the furniture and equipment already in place in the cafe and kitchen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.