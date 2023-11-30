South Coast Register
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:28am
Sussex Inlet Santa Paddle, this weekend. Picture supplied
Sussex Inlet Santa Paddle

December 2

Kicking off from 12noon, anyone with a SUP, canoe or kayak is invited to come along to raise money for Shoalhaven Community Care River Retreat, which supports chronically ill children. With attendees all encouraged to dress up in their best Santa attire, the paddle is followed by a barbecue lunch, with drinks, live music, prize awarded for best dressed and plenty of photo opportunties with Santa. Tickets are available online from sussexinletsup.com and information available on the event Facebook page.

