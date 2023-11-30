Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Kicking off from 12noon, anyone with a SUP, canoe or kayak is invited to come along to raise money for Shoalhaven Community Care River Retreat, which supports chronically ill children. With attendees all encouraged to dress up in their best Santa attire, the paddle is followed by a barbecue lunch, with drinks, live music, prize awarded for best dressed and plenty of photo opportunties with Santa. Tickets are available online from sussexinletsup.com and information available on the event Facebook page.

