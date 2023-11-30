Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Kicking off from 12noon, anyone with a SUP, canoe or kayak is invited to come along to raise money for Shoalhaven Community Care River Retreat, which supports chronically ill children. With attendees all encouraged to dress up in their best Santa attire, the paddle is followed by a barbecue lunch, with drinks, live music, prize awarded for best dressed and plenty of photo opportunties with Santa. Tickets are available online from sussexinletsup.com and information available on the event Facebook page.
Featuring about 100 stalls, the Berry Markets will be open this Sunday, from 8.30am to 2.30pm. The market offers handmade products, arts and crafts, christmas gifts ideas, locally grown fresh produce, preserves, collectables, books, plants, leather goods, clothing and many other artisan products on offer. The Berry Markets are held on the first Sunday of each month excluding February.
Celebrate Christmas with a stunning Santa on the Beach portrait with Jervis Bay as the backdrop. Don't miss Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. Private 'early Christmas' / out of season bookings are also available. From 8am to 10am at Jervis Bay.
Explore a collection of artworks at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery in Berry Street. The featured paintings and sculptures explore connection to Bamal, meaning earth, clay or ground in Dharawal and Dharug language. The showcase combines a symbolic representation drawn fro the practice Wayapa Wuurrk, the works document mark-making on Bamal. Bamal Pilgrim was created during a Bundanon Artist Residency that supported Corr in returning to her childhood home on Yuin Country.
Held on the first Saturday of each month, the Milton Showground Market is the perfect opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done. With over 80 stalls, handmade crafts, fashion for everyone, street food stalls, including pastries, preserves and local produce, there's plenty on offer. The Milton Lions Club also operate a barbeque on the day among the selection of stalls.
