Fancy a day trip to cool down? Here's a new inland beach to check out

With the holiday season upon us, people wanting to get away for a day-trip can now check out a new Bondi-style "beach".
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Wollongong MP and Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully was at the official opening of the waterhole in Western Sydney on Sunday, and said it's perfect for a community who swelters in summer.
"Penrith broke records for being the hottest place on earth and another sweltering summer is ahead of us, so a place to swim is important to support public health," Mr Scully said of the beach at Penrith Lakes.
"As temperatures rise, access to water near where you live has never been more important -regardless of age, ability, or postcode - everyone should have access to a safe place to cool off."
The same length as Bondi Beach, Penrith Beach will offer an unmatched waterside experience in the heart of Western Sydney where people of all ages and backgrounds can safely enjoy the water for free.
In 2020, Penrith earned the title of the hottest place on earth with residents sweltering under a 48.9 degree day. During any heat wave the region could heat up to 10 degrees hotter than than eastern Sydney.
But access to outdoor swimming spots for Western Sydney residents is limited. It's 40 kilometres to get to Lake Parramatta, 63 kilometres to Bondi Beach and 75 kilometres to either Cronulla or Manly.
The beach will be open seven days a week from late December to early March 2024 with the exception of Christmas and New Year's Day.
Lifeguard services and first aid will be available in the designated and patrolled swimming zone.
The beach can be found along Castlereagh Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.