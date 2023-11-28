Always swim between the red and yellow flags, the designated safest swimming area monitored by lifeguards.

Read safety signs for awareness of specific beach safety information and warnings.

Don't hesitate to seek safety advice from lifeguards for a safe beach experience.

Enhance safety by swimming with a friend, ensuring a more secure and enjoyable time in the water.

In case of an emergency, remain calm and raise your arm above your head to attract attention and signal for help.

Avoid alcohol and drugs before entering the water to ensure a clear and responsible state of mind.

Protect yourself from the sun by wearing sunscreen, seeking shade, and staying hydrated to prevent sunburn and dehydration.

For boaters and rock fishers, check the local forecast, seek advice from NSW Maritime, and always wear a lifejacket for personal safety.