Efforts to protect swimmers on Shoalhaven beaches take a step up on Monday, December 4, when daily beach patrols begin on Mollymook Beach.
While weekend patrols on beaches at Mollymook, Shoalhaven Heads, Cudmirrah and Culburra Beach started on September 23, Mollymook will be the first beach this swimming season to be patrolled by professional lifeguards during the week.
Daily patrols at Crookhaven Heads, Shoalhaven Heads, Tilbury Cove, Warrain Beach, Cudmirrah and Narrawallee Beach start on Wednesday, December 20.
The daily patrols will continue until January 29, 2024.
Meanwhile the weekend patrols will run until April 28, 2024.
"We have more than 100 beautiful beaches along our stunning coastline for people to enjoy, but not all of our beaches are patrolled," Cr Findley said.
"I encourage everyone to get out and make the most of our beautiful area, and if you're going to swim, please choose a patrolled beach."
For more information about council beach patrols, please visit the Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness website.
To stay informed about beach conditions or to find a Surf Life Saving NSW patrolled beach near you, visit the BeachSafe website or download the mobile app.
To ensure your next beach trip is a safe and enjoyable one, here are some important tips to keep in mind:
If caught in a rip, remember to stay calm, conserve your energy, and follow the recommendations provided by Surf Life Saving NSW - raise your arm to seek help, float with the current until it releases you, or swim parallel to the shore towards breaking waves to help you return safely to the shore.
Shoalhaven Council has 10 beach wheelchairs available free of charge across the city.
They are designed for use on hard and soft sand, low water, and grassy areas, ensuring individuals of all abilities in the community have access to the shore.
Booking ahead is essential.
