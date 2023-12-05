Nowra's St John the Evangelist High School is leaving a huge mark on the performance scene.
Four of its students have a chance to be featured in events early in 2024 showcasing the state's best HSC performances.
Dancers Amelia Allen, Summer Mead and Sophie Le have been asked to submit videos of their HSC dance entries for a chance to feature in the Schools Showcase in February.
Their HSC entries were considered among the best of all the state's secondary schools, leading to the request.
And music student Ella Aulsebrook has gained similar recognition for her NSC entry, in which she displayed her vocal talents by singing four songs covering a range of styles and genres.
The 17-year-old has been asked to submit a video of her performances to be assessed, with a possible place in the HSC Encore performance awaiting.
"If I get through I'll sing at the opera house," Ella said.
Singing for the HSC examiners was "just another show, another performance," she said.
"I wasn't very nervous, which was crazy, but I just love it."
Ella said she had been singing since she was eight, and after taking a break in recent time she went back to classes at Stella Studioz earlier this year "to really nail down my pieces".
While she was not focused on a musical career, Ella said she had always enjoyed being vocal group captain in the school choir, singing at assembles and performing in the Stella Studioz showcases.
Dancers Amelia Allen, Summer Mead and Sophie Le are also looking beyond dance as they head into the next stages of their lives, with work, university and gap years under consideration.
"I don't think any of us are going into careers based strictly in dance, it's just something that we've done for a very long time as hobbies and passions, but I think we will branch off into different passions now, growing up," Summer said.
Sophie is the exception, with plans to work and also spend time teaching at Paradise Physie and Dance in Culburra in 2024.
The trio's work that was considered among the best in the state included not only dances they performed, but also ones they choreographed.
Amelia said her choreography always started with improvisation, seeing how a body responded to music and using that natural movement as a base for a dance.
The girls have had plenty of expert advice to steer them in the right direction, with St Johns dance teacher Savannah Lloyd recently named among the best in Australasia.
After being nominated by a past student, Ms Lloyd was named runner-up in the Australasian Dance Education Award for School Dance Teacher of the Year.
She said she was "pretty stoked" with the nomination and recognition, which was "a pretty nice thing to happen".
