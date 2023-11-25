South Coast Register
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

'Life-changing' booze ban propels runner to top class competition

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 25 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh runner Jennifer White will head to Taipei to represent Australia at the 24-Hour Track Running World Championships. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Helensburgh runner Jennifer White will head to Taipei to represent Australia at the 24-Hour Track Running World Championships. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Giving up the booze has proved to be "life-changing" for Helensburgh mother-of-three Jennifer White.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.