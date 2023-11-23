South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

The FRRR allocates more than $285,000 to community groups

GE
By Glenn Ellard
November 23 2023 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrations among some of the community groups receiving funding under the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's investing in rural community future program. Picture supplied.
Celebrations among some of the community groups receiving funding under the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's investing in rural community future program. Picture supplied.

A foundation headed by Willinga Park owner Terry Snow continues to pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local community's not for profit organisations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.