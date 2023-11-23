A foundation headed by Willinga Park owner Terry Snow continues to pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local community's not for profit organisations.
The Snow Foundation has donated more than $285,000 for community projects in the Nowra, Ulladulla and Batemans Bay regions.
The funding comes through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's investing in rural community future program.
The Bendigo Bank's community enterprise foundation has also provided more than $76,000, to be shared among seven projects in the Bay and Basin area.
The money is being shared between Bay and Basin Community resources, Changing Tide Wellness, Community Champions, Noah's Ark, Sanctuary Point Community Pride, the Sussex Inlet Foundation for Community Development and Vincentia High School's yiliga-miraral wellbeing team.
In the Nowra area, $114,911 is going to 10 projects being organised by Beyond Empathy, Noah's Ark, the Kangaroo Valley Voice, the Nowra Community Food Store, the Nowra Local Aboriginal Land Council, the Shoalhaven Business Chamber, Shoalhaven Neighbourhood Services, Shoalhaven Women's Resource Group, South Coast Beef Producers and Waminda.
The Dunn Lewis Foundation is the biggest funding recipient in the Ulladulla region, while Growing Together South Coast, Safe Waters, South Coast Bookclubs and Storyfest will also get a share of $76,125.
The Anglican Church's Moruya Parish, the Eurobodalla Arts Council, South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance, Sustainable Agriculture and Gardening Eurobodalla and The Family Place will share in $95,000 allocated to the Batemans Bay region.
The Snow Foundation was the first donor partner to support the program on the South Coast and local resident and foundation chairman, Terry Snow, said it was rewarding to see the long-term changes that had come about.
"While there's still a few months until the program formally concludes, it's been wonderful to see how well the local not-for-profit and community groups have embraced the chance to come together, agree where they could all benefit from upskilling and sharing their experiences, and to then put it into action," Mr Snow said.
"There are several organisations that are now much stronger and they are better able to support, not only their chosen beneficiaries, but also other not-for-profit organisations.
"We're delighted to have been part of this and look forward to seeing these projects that are being announced today also make an impact," Mr Snow said.
FRRR's manager for the IRCF South Coast program, Carolyn Ardler, said the aim was to encourage local groups to engage in greater collaboration, skill-building and share resources and learnings for the benefit of the whole community.
"The IRCF program is all about helping local groups to be better able to support the communities and causes they were set up to assist," she said.
"It involves a mix of grants directly to individual NFPs and workshops and training - usually led by a local group on behalf of other NFPs - all supported by a facilitator in each community who works alongside the groups.
"The program is entirely community driven, starting with a co-designed community roadmap that's updated regularly, which helps FRRR and our partners prioritise where to direct investment in each community."
