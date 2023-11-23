South Coast Register
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Pet Santa photos bring donation to the Animal Welfare League's Shoalhaven Branch

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 23 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinny Cannon from Ray White Real Estate presents the photographic day's proceeds to manager of the Animal Welfare League Shoalhaven Branch's op shop, Annette Smith. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Vinny Cannon from Ray White Real Estate presents the photographic day's proceeds to manager of the Animal Welfare League Shoalhaven Branch's op shop, Annette Smith. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

A day of pet photos with Santa Claus - or maybe that should be Santa Paws - has resulted in a big donation to the Animal Welfare League's Shoalhaven Branch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.