A day of pet photos with Santa Claus - or maybe that should be Santa Paws - has resulted in a big donation to the Animal Welfare League's Shoalhaven Branch.
Dogs, cats, rats and even a bearded dragon joined the queue to be pictured with the man in red as part of the day organised by Vinny Cannon of Ray White Real Estate.
Photographer Nathan from Innovisuals offered his services for the day at Petstock in South Nowra, helping to raise $2309 to care from animals in the Shoalhaven.
Manager of the Animal Welfare League's Shoalhaven Branch op shop in Bomaderry, Annette Smith, said the money would help the branch's wide-ranging work in the community.
She said many people surrendered animals because of rental problems or because an owner had died, and "we do whatever vet work is needed, then adopt them out to good homes."
The league also worked closely with people who were homeless in the Shoalhaven, desexing, vaccinating, microchipping and even feeding their pet.
"We do a lot of stuff locally that people don't realise," Ms Smith said.
That work has been helped through the second annual pet Santa photo day, which Ms Cannon said she organised specifically to help the Animal Welfare League.
She said she wanted to help the local branch that was run by volunteers because, "I'm a major animal lover - I love them all."
Ms Cannon said a lot of people contributed to the photographic day's success, including the Nowra Carpentry Service which made a cash donation.
