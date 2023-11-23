'Bullet dodged' as disqualified driver escapes without penalty

A Basin View man has "dodged a bullet" - escaping without penalty after pleading guilty to a second charge of driving while his licence was disqualified.
Jacob John Norton, 24, of Riverside Esplanade, was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for six months when he faced Nowra Local Court earlier this year.
Police evidence presented to the court said Norton was seen driving an unregistered Nissan Skyline in Basin View on May 20, 2023, and performed a burnout at the intersection of The Wool Road and Grange Road.
At the time he had been disqualified from driving.
Norton appealed the severity of the sentence, with his lawyer Brett Ford telling the Nowra District Court on Wednesday, November 22, Norton had since been given his licence back, and was working full-time hours as a truck driver.
Mr Ford said many of Norton's problems stemmed from cannabis use that started at the age of 14, but his efforts to break his cannabis habit were documented in a report from the MERIT program.
While his job driving trucks entailed regular and random drug testing, Mr Ford said Norton ran the risk of slipping back into old habits of he lost his job.
"It's in the interest of the community for him to maintain his licence," Mr Ford argued - particularly as the offence related to a "poor decision" Norton made to test drive a car he had been rebuilding for two years.
Judge William Fitzsimmons agreed, and released Norton without recording a conviction.
But he did not mince his words when telling Norton this was the only time he would enjoy such leniency.
"You dodged a bullet," Judge Fitzsimmons said.
"This is the one chance you've got, don't blow it."
Judge Fitzsimmons ordered Norton to be of good behaviour for two years, and said he would be brought back for sentencing if her committed any offence - including a traffic offence - in that time.
