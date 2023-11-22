Ride-on mowers are set to start whizzing around a Bomaderry track at breakneck speed - but not a blade of grass will be touched.
This is the world of ShowMow Racing, billed as Australia's most accessible form of motor sports.
And ShowMow Racing is getting ready to round out Movember with a series of races on its track off Bolong Road in Bomaderry, next to the former paper mill site, on Sunday, November 26.
There will be multiple events including racing in four classes covering juniors to masters, beginners to modified mowers.
The fifth club championship round will be complemented by push mower racing, while Rotary and Mr Whippy will be there to keep the crowds fed and sustained.
ShowMow Racing Australia president Taylor Lynch said it was quick and easy to get involved in mower racing.
"Just take the deck off, put on a bigger pulley, repaint, get a mow name and pick a number and you're off and racing," she said.
"It's one of the easiest motor sports to get involved with."
The action starts at 10am on Sunday, November 26, running through to about 2pm.
Admission is $5, with children under 12 free.
ShowMow Racing Australia is also gearing up for a twilight race meeting on January 27, which will run in conjunction with a car and truck show, and the Fire Brigade being present.
