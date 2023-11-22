South Coast holiday among $100,000 lottery winner's big plans

Christmas presents and a holiday on the South Coast were top of the shopping list for one Wollongong man who won $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries.
The Illawarra resident won first prize in the Super Jackpot draw on Monday, November 20. He also collected a $1,000 consolation prize after buying the winning ticket online.
"Woohoo!" the ecstatic winner cried when his win was confirmed by an official from The Lott.
"It's great to hear you officially say it! I've never seen that money in my life. I'm over the moon. Once the bills are out of the way, my family is going to have a great Christmas.
"I'm also going to have a good holiday after not having one for years. Somewhere along the New South Wales coast and I also want to update some old furniture around the house."
The draw for Monday, November 27 sits at $9.88 million.
