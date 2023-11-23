South Coast Register
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times
Opinion

Puncture problems have left me feeling flat

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 24 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man - I'm getting so tyred of car changes
Grumpy Old Man - I'm getting so tyred of car changes

I recently suffered a punctured tyre while checking out conditions at a one of my favourite beaches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.