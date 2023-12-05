'Tis the season to be jolly!
With Christmas just over a month away now, we're starting our search for this year's best Christmas light display.
Over the past few years the competition between Shoalhaven homes, streets and suburbs has increased, and the Christmas light drive is a hallowed tradition, for big and little kids alike.
We've only just started our call outs for photos and street addresses for this year's map - if you have a Christmas light hot-spot we need to include, fill out the form here or email ruby.pascoe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alternatively, you can send us a photo and the street address via Facebook messenger.
Remember to send us a photo with your entry so we can add your home to our Christmas lights gallery.
We'll add you to our online Christmas lights map so people can easily find your display as well.
