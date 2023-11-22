Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Skill level: Beginner, Intermediate and advanced. These classes allow you to choose your own painting subject. We can also assist you with a choice of subjects from our huge library and the paintings that adorn our walls. 1:1 Tuition is provided by Susan Curtin within a small group of artists to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided. You are welcome to use ours or bring your own. Canvases are available for purchase in the studio at a 10% discount for class participants.If you are on a pension or Health Care card, you also receive 10% off the class fee each week. Join us for a cuppa as we paint and learn together in a casual, inclusive environment. Price is from $55 and will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm at 45 Kinghorne Street Nowra. To Book, visit the website.
Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets to focus on things grown or made within 60km. You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community and supporting local growers, farmers & producers. There will also be local buskers, along fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market and some of finest Shoalhaven distilleries & breweries will be featured. 2-6pm Every Thursday - RAIN, HAIL OR SHINE. Held at Jellybean Park, Egans Lane, Nowra.
Celebrate Christmas with a stunning Santa on the Beach portrait with Jervis Bay as the backdrop. Don't miss Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. Private 'early Christmas' / out of season bookings are also available. From 8am to 10am at Jervis Bay.
Enjoy the beautiful location (Worrigee Street entrance), plenty of trees and parking, great views, doggie playgrounds, walking trails, and of course, the many market stalls! The Nowra Showground Market boasts local stalls with plenty of handmade and homegrown items including plants, clothing, toys, pet accessories, knitting and crochet craft, art, books, jewellery, cards and paper craft, woodwork, jams and much more. The Family Cafe will be opened by Yo Mama Kitchen serving your breakfast and lunch needs. WTF Donuts will be there for your coffee and sweet treats. Held at Worrigee Street from 8am to 1.30pm.
The team from GongLUG are excited to be holding a Christmas Fundraising event at the St Georges Basin Country Club. There will be over 35 tables of custom-built LEGO models on display, with themes ranging from Star Wars, Architecture and Ninjago to a huge City layout, there will be something for everyone. With the ever-popular play tables where the kids can get creative themselves. All profits from this event will go towards purchasing toys to donate to the club's Christmas appeal. Held at 11 Paradise Beach Road from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Price is from $8.
Our market will have Christmas themed handicrafts together with our other popular handmade items. There will be morning tea, cakes, slices, jams and pickles, secondhand books, plants, bric a brac for sale and a raffle. Held at the CWA Nowra Branch, 39 Berry Street from 8am to 1pm.
Are you looking for some enjoyable exercise on the water? Join us for a paddle on an outrigger canoe on beautiful Jervis Bay.We meet Sunday mornings 7am at Jervis Bay Sailing Club, Callala Bay.Wear comfy clothes. Bring a towel, hat, sunnies and a water bottle.Paddling equipment will be supplied. You must be 18 years old +.First three sessions are FREE. Held from 7am to 10am at Jervis Bay Sailing Club, 103 Murray St, Callala Bay.
