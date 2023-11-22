Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Skill level: Beginner, Intermediate and advanced. These classes allow you to choose your own painting subject. We can also assist you with a choice of subjects from our huge library and the paintings that adorn our walls. 1:1 Tuition is provided by Susan Curtin within a small group of artists to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided. You are welcome to use ours or bring your own. Canvases are available for purchase in the studio at a 10% discount for class participants.If you are on a pension or Health Care card, you also receive 10% off the class fee each week. Join us for a cuppa as we paint and learn together in a casual, inclusive environment. Price is from $55 and will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm at 45 Kinghorne Street Nowra. To Book, visit the website.