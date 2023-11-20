The Nowra Athletics Club was represented at a variety of events over the first weekend of November.
Five athletes competed in the Husky Half Running Festival on Saturday, November 4.
In the 10km race, Dean Bryce was first in the 50-59 years category and the 60th male overall from a total of 175 competitors, finishing in 47.07 minutes.
Angela Bond was second in the 50-59-year female group and 52nd overall from 261 athletes with a time of 54.27.
Erich Moeller-Duhme finished the 10km in 55:47, taking the win in the over 70 age group and was 124th from 175 male athletes.
In the 5km event, Lily Sproule was the third female overall from a field of 92 and first in the 10-14 years group with a time of 21.04.
Daniel Wood also competed in the 5km event, coming in third overall from 173 athletes.
He was second in his age group of 20-29 years clocking 18.01 minutes.
In the 3000m championships held at ES Marks Athletic Track on the same day, Nowra was well represented.
In the I race, Cameron Baxter ran a huge personal best of 9.54.80, placing seventh.
In the E race, Harrison Baxter was sixth in 9.07.08 while Oliver Baxter was 10th in 9.16.56.
Nic McGill ran a new personal best and a national qualifier of 8.59.27 in the D race, finishing 14th.
In the 800m, Toby Dyball was fifth in the B race in 2.01.32 while Airlie Stevens was fifth in the C race in 2.24.77.
In the B race, Will Dyball was third in 1.55.44.
Former Nowra athletes Cam Musgrove and Harry McGill had a great run in the feature race, the men's 3000m championship race.
Musgrove was eigth in 8.19.39 and McGill was 11th in 8.20.29.
The following day, Mel and Glen Mustapic and Cathleen Chang competed in the Canberra Times Fun Run.
Cathleen finished the half marathon in 1.52.02 with Glen just a stride behind in 1.52.06, and Mel crossed in 2.18.40.
