Artists celebrate Aboriginal Elders at Black Cockatoo Art Awards

Cultural Arts students from TAFE NSW Nowra will go up against the best artists from the Illawarra to the Far South Coast at the 12th annual Black Cockatoo Art Awards next week.
There is expected to be a record 100 entries this year, as the awards continue to grow and attract some of the most experienced Aboriginal artists from around the state.
They will be held on Tuesday, November 21 and will celebrate the 2023 NAIDOC Week theme - 'For Our Elders'.
As part of her Certificate III and IV courses in Cultural Arts, TAFE NSW Nowra student, Anne-Mariee McIntosh, is entering the awards for a second time.
"Last year I entered these awards and received an encouragement award and sold that very painting on the night," she said.
"It was the first time I'd entered anything. It was also good to use my new skills to create something other people enjoyed and were willing to purchase."
This year, Ms McIntosh is taking it up a notch and presenting two works.
The first is a sculpture of clay and wood, depicting the hands of an elder, a young parent and a child.
"My sculpture tells a story through hands which represent an elder giving two younger people messages," she said.
"Hands can be soft to touch a baby's face or hard and callused from work. Hands represent everyone.
"I used as much natural product as I could use. Even the clay was made from wood fibre, using techniques I've learned at TAFE NSW."
Her second work is a painting on canvas, showing an elderly kookaburra imparting knowledge to younger birds.
Domestic and international demand for Indigenous arts and crafts continues to grow, with their contribution to the Australian economy estimated to be worth $250 million.
The awards provide an important opportunity for students.
TAFE NSW Cultural Arts teacher, Warwick Keen, said the entries would help the students to learn by showcasing their work alongside some of the region's leading Aboriginal artists.
"Our students can develop careers as designers, support workers, studio assistants and practising artists, so the hands-on experience gained by entering awards such as the Black Cockatoo is invaluable," he said.
"It's also a great opportunity to interact with some of the best Aboriginal artists in the wider region, giving the students confidence, knowledge and connections that will help them to grow their careers."
The winners of the 2023 Black Cockatoo Awards will be announced on Tuesday, November 21. The works to be on display to the community at the TAFE NSW Nowra library until Friday, December 1.
