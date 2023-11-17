South Coast women are being reminded to make use of easier access to medications through their local pharmacy.
The new state-wide reforms, which began in May this year, allow pharmacists to resupply the oral contraceptive pill and treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) without a doctor's certificate.
The idea behind the reforms is to give women options for treatment when doctor's appointments can be difficult to come by.
Pharmacists across the South Coast are encouraging women to use the new service.
Blooms The Chemist in Nowra is one of the pharmacies that is offering the service.
Pharmacy owner-operator Jovin Papa-Rhodes said saving women a trip to the GP for these services means UTI's can be treated quickly.
"Sometimes the wait to see a GP can take about two weeks and by that time either the UTI has gotten worse or it has gone away," she said.
"Now that this is available, women have more access to treatment and don't have to suffer the symptoms of a UTI while waiting for a doctor appointment."
The pharmacy has been involved in the trial for a few months now and Ms Papa-Rhodes said she hopes more women will use the service.
"Community pharmacies want women to know that they can come to their local pharmacy for everyday health care like treating UTIs and having their prescription for the pill renewed," she said.
"I just wish we could do more - hopefully soon we can move in the same direction as Queensland and treat a wider range of everyday health conditions like asthma and nausea."
As well as saving patients time and money, the changes are designed to ease the burden on hard-working emergency service departments and GPs, allowing them to dedicate their time to more complex cases.
To find a participating pharmacy near you, visit findapharmacy.com.au.
