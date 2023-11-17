Despite being just 21 years old, Takesa Frank has become a leading figure in the fight to protect the Shoalhaven's native forests.
And her dedication to protecting native forests has been recognised by the Bob Brown Foundation, which named Takesa the Young Environmentalist of the Year.
Ms Frank said the award was an honour, particularly as it came with the chance to spend time with Dr Brown - a former Senator and National Living Treasure.
"Bob is very cool and a very big inspiration, it was cool to have some good conversations with him out in the forest," she said.
"It was very interesting. It was good to meet with the other award recipients and hear about the work that they'd been up to."
Ms Frank attributed her passion for the environment to growing up surrounded by bushland at Shallow Crossing, with the Clyde River running through the property.
"I feel that is where my environmentalist passions started, is probably growing up in the middle of the forest," she said.
That led to her completing a Bachelor of Geography, majoring in human geography with a minor in Aboriginal studies.
As an Aboriginal person, Ms Frank said Aboriginal culture was "a big part" of taking care of the environment.
She said the aim was to move beyond constantly taking from the environment and work out ways to give back.
"I think the first way we can give back is stop logging the forest, and just let the environment be where it can, and if we were to end all public native logging in NSW and move to a sustainable plantation industry," Ms Frank said.
