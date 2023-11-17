If you're looking for something to do this weekend that will also save you some cash, look no further.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
We have put together a list of 10 free activities you can do in and around the Shoalhaven this weekend.
While the weather is nice, why not take a stroll along the White Sands Walk at Jervis Bay.
This magical 2.5 kilometre walk weaves through the picturesque Jervis Bay National Park. You can stop for a swim, spot dolphins, birds and maybe even an echidna.
The 90min return walk begins at Greenfield Beach picnic area in Vincentia and takes you through peaceful coastal forest, past stunning ocean views. Alternatively, start at Plantation Point for a longer walk that includes Blenheim Beach.
Stop for a swim at Chinamans Beach, a remote spot that boasts some of the purest sands in the world.
These free Botanic Gardens are the perfect place to explore and research the plans and vegetation that is native to the Shoalhaven.
The one hectare garden developed on council reserve at Shoalhaven Heads is open seven days a week.
While exploring and researching the plants, why not throw a picnic blanket out in the lush green grass and soak up the sun.
These gardens are a community project that has been entirely the work of park care volunteers.
Anyone who visits the gardens can see the passion that has gone into making this a perfect family day out and picnic location.
A reasonably steep walk, the hike to the Drawing Room Rocks is worth it for the views.
The Drawing Room Rocks are located in the Barren Grounds Nature Reserve, with the walk ascending from 250 metres to 600 metres above sea level.
Coming out at The Drawing Room at the top consists of tables and chairs made out of rock.
The approximate time for the walk is 2.5 hours.
This easily accessible park in Nowra is perfect for the kids with its playgrounds.
While the kids swing and climb, parents can relax on the green grass, which is perfect to roll out the classic picnic blanket.
The picturesque park is perfect for families looking to get out and spend sometime with each other, as well as be active on the play equipment and running around in the grass.
Toilets, barbecues and a skate park are available to keep all who visit entertained for hours.
Long Gully is the way to go if you want to get back into nature.
Located in the beautiful Budawang National Park, this area is perfect for the camper or hiker.
Facilities are basic, but all you need for a terrific picnic is a packed lunch and an appreciation for nature.
This is also a good jumping-off point for the advanced hiking opportunities into the Budawang's area of Morton National Park, including the Castle; the trail leaves from here. Day walks in the national park should only be attempted by well-equipped, experienced walkers. Don't forget to tell somebody where you're going.
Why not take a road trip to the historic Hampden Bridge?
The bridge is Australia's last surviving wooden suspension bridge and has a special design with gothic Victorian sandstone towers that make it look like the entrance to a secret medieval castle.
Located in Kangaroo Valley, it offers the perfect stop to admire the beautiful architecture.
You could also visit the Pioneer Museum, enjoy a barbecue in the museum's park, walk in the park or down the footpath, relax and enjoy the Hampden Bridge Park with lawn and café, or launch your canoe in the river.
While visiting the Beecroft Peninsular, make sure to make a stop at the majestic Point Perpendicular Lighthouse.
While there is no access to the inside of the lighthouse, the view from the grounds of the lighthouse alone makes this drive worthwhile.
A great stop for a weekend road trip.
A costal playground near Ulladulla and Batemans Bay, the Meroo National Park encapsulates all that makes the Shoalhaven a beautiful nature phenomenon.
Picnic and soak up the sun where the bush meets the ocean - the perfect way to relax and spend your weekend.
Fishing, walking, paddling, birdwatching, cycling and camping are all on offer at the national park.
The Tallowa Dam is situated at the junction of the Kangaroo and Shoalhaven Rivers, approximately 23 kilometres from the picturesque Kangaroo Valley village.
Facilities include picnic tables, electric barbecues, untreated water, toilets, disabled toilets and viewing areas.
A great spot for a picnic lunch on a day trip.
Pigeon House, located in Morton National Park is another great spot for a feed before an amazing hike.
At the bottom of the mountain sits the perfect spot to have a bite with the family, before hiking up to the top.
Along the way, stop for a drink and snack and take in the absolutely jaw dropping views of parks and surrounds.
If the weather is clear enough, once at the top, you can even see right along the coast to Ulladulla.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.