South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Things to Do

List: top 10 free activities to do in the Shoalhaven this weekend

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 17 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're looking for something to do this weekend that will also save you some cash, look no further.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.