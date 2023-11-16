South Coast Register
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Council considering a 32 per cent rate rise next year

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 16 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Council CEO Stephen Dunshea says increased rates will allow the council to get more crews out repairing and maintaining roads. File photo.
Shoalhaven Council CEO Stephen Dunshea says increased rates will allow the council to get more crews out repairing and maintaining roads. File photo.

Shoalhaven residents are staring down the barrel of a massive rate rise next year as Shoalhaven Council looks for ways to recover from years of natural disasters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.