Two men were rescued from their stranded boat near Wreck Bay after the engine failed in rough waters.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
An emergency call was made for two middle-aged men who were stranded south of St Georges Head, near Wreck Bay on Saturday, November 11 at 8am.
READ MORE:
The 11-metre motor cruiser boat was on the way from Jervis Bay to Ulladulla, according to the Marine Rescue Ulladulla.
"It was quite a fresh north-easterly wind which was stirring up the sea so there would have been two to three meter waves," Marine Rescue Ulladulla, unit commander John Samulski said.
The men were not injured and only suffered sea sickness.
The Jervis Bay Marine Rescue unit originally responded to assist the men but then called the Ulladulla unit for back-up due to the conditions.
"[Jervis Bay] called for assistance because of the direction of the sea and the waves and the wind it would have been very difficult for them to continue back to Jervis Bay," Mr Samulski said.
The men and boat were instead taken to Ulladulla.
The operation took three hours which Mr Samulski said was due to the weather condition and that the vessel was "quite old" and had to be towed slowly to prevent damage.
Another marine rescue was made for a kayaker who was separated from their vessel near Belowla Island off Shoalhaven.
The emergency call was made at 5.30pm on Monday, November 13 to help the stricken paddler who was safely returned to shore.
Another marine rescue was made for a kayaker who was separated from their vessel near Belowla Island off Shoalhaven.
The emergency call was made at 5.30pm on Monday, November 13 to help the stricken paddler who was safely returned to shore.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.