South Coast Register
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Two men rescued from their boat on rough seas in Wreck Bay

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 15 2023 - 9:26am, first published 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla 30 arriving to assist a distressed vessel in Wreck Bay. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW
Ulladulla 30 arriving to assist a distressed vessel in Wreck Bay. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW

Two men were rescued from their stranded boat near Wreck Bay after the engine failed in rough waters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.