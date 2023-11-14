The Shoalhaven's senor citizens who were born overseas are about to benefit support services designed specifically for their needs.
The Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra is expanding into the Shoalhaven, providing additional support and social services for multicultural seniors.
That has been backed by the federal government, which has provided more than $332,000 in additional funding under the Commonwealth Home Support Programme, funded by the Department of Health and Aged Care.
Announcing he funding boost during the MCCI's Italian social group lunch in Nowra, Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Funding, said the money would fill a service gap.
"As local people age, social support and connection becomes even more important, especially in regional multicultural communities that can be more heavily impacted by social isolation," she said.
"It is so wonderful to join these vibrant seniors for lunch to see firsthand the invigorating difference programs like this make to their lives."
MCCI's social groups aim to support people with company and friendship to overcome isolation and loneliness.
Participants enjoy activities, games, dancing and singing, community outings, and a home cooked meal for lunch.
Importantly, they also become the trusted entry point for people who might need later help with Home Care Packages and other aged care services, which can be overwhelming as people age.
Aged Care Minister Anika Wells said expanding social supports for older people, especially in regional centres, was crucial for fostering connection and friendship, while easing loneliness.
"I applaud the work of MCCI in supporting older people to stay connected to their culture and participate in community life," Ms Wells said.
"We are proud to fund social groups across the country through the Commonwealth Home Support Programme to contribute to the happiness, wellbeing and independence of older people."
MCCI has been running social support group programs for older migrants since 1986 mainly in the Illawarra, and is expanding into the Shoalhaven as it looks to establish a multicultural hub in the region.
"We are delighted that the Australian Government has approved a funding enhancement to respond the Shoalhaven's changing population dynamics, where roughly now 10 per cent of older people are from migrant backgrounds," said MCCI CEO Mr Chris Lacey.
"With this new funding, we'll be able to expand our social group program into the region.
"The fabulous Italian seniors group is the first of several new social groups that we will look to establish locally for the community and then start to build our specialist home care programs as well," Mr Lacey said.
The funding under the Commonwealth Home Support Programme covers the costs of a bilingual group worker, hall hire costs, and program expenses for meals and other incidentals.
