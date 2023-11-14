Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.
First home buyers are eager to buy, but they face challenges such as tight listing numbers and construction costs, so more reasonably priced established housing is becoming a popular option.
The Post has tracked down where and what type of property first home buyers can potentially snap up in and around Ulladulla at $800,000 or less.
This price-point maximises the NSW government's full stamp duty exemption for first home buyers, for properties valued under $800,000.
The newly built home currently listed at 38B Red Gum Drive, Ulladulla, provides a great opportunity for first home buyers, with a price guide of $717,500.
Offering modern, low maintenance living, the spacious three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex is conveniently located near essential amenities.
It features an open-plan living and dining area; contemporary kitchen; walk-in robe and built in robe; free-standing bath; separate laundry; alfresco entertaining space; ducted air conditioning; and, secure lock-up garage, with internal access.
Older homes provide another avenue for first home buyers, such as the house currently listed at 1 South Street, Ulladulla.
Situated on a 650sqm block, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is conveniently located near Ulladulla CBD, local schools, leisure centre and tennis courts, and is adjacent to Ulladulla Wildflower Sanctuary.
It provides an open plan kitchen and dining area; reverse cycle air conditioning; well appointed kitchen; covered entertaining area; built in robes; gas connection for alternate heating; laundry with additional toilet; garden with abundant flowering mature shrubs; and double lock up garage.
It has a price guide of $700,000 - $750,000.
There are plenty of villas on the market in Ulladulla, such as the three-bedroom, two-bathroom currently listed at 3/18 St Vincent Street.
With new carpets and paint, located with just three other villas, the property features energy-efficient solar panels; built-in robes; open-plan kitchen and dining space; reverse cycle air-conditioning and fans; contemporary bathroom.
Outside there are two private undercover courtyards and a third open courtyard; double space lock-up garage; well maintained gardens; secure steel mesh screens and secure fencing.
It has a price guide of $685,000.
A smaller villas is currently listed at 2/34 Deering Street, Ulladulla, with a price guide of $659,000.
This conveniently located, two-bedroom villa is set in a small complex, is close to the CBD, Harbour and schools.
With no common walls, it offers an open plan design; built-in-robes; single garage with options for conversion; single car off street parking spot; no strata fees (individual villas responsible for own insurances and property).
At an even lower price guide of $490,000, the villas at 8/258 Green Street, Ulladulla, would be a solid opportunity for those entering the property market.
Exceptionally located to enjoy the best the Ulladulla CBD has to offer, this two-bedroom unit boasts new carpet and flooring in the kitchen; high raked ceilings and concrete walls.
It features a north facing balcony; full bathroom with extra toilet; internal laundry; and single lock up garage.
Heading north there is a modern two-bedroom villa currently listed at 2/11 Augusta Place, Mollymook Beach, with a price guide of $695,000.
Nestled in a conveniently located cul-de-sac, this low-maintenance residence offers a flowing open living and dining area that flows to the well-equipped kitchen.
It offers reverse cycle air conditioning and ceiling fans; dedicated study nook; hardwood entertaining deck; private courtyard; grassy area; fully fenced yard; solar hot water and 1,600-litre rainwater tank; ceiling fans in the bedrooms.
Further south there are the duplexes currently listed at 39A and 39B Pedder Drive, Burrill Lake.
Both properties boast four-bedrooms and two-bathrooms, with a well-designed layout; single garage; air conditioning; built-in robes; internal laundry; and modern, well-appointed kitchens; fully fenced yard; and eco-friendly water tank.
It is conveniently located close to schools, shops, and public transport, while beaches and a stunning lake are a short drive away.
They each have a price guide of $750,000.
The original two-bedroom, single-level home currently listed at 89 Kings Point Drive, Kings Point provides a unique opportunity to knock down and rebuild, or renovate, on a 645sqm block.
With strong foundations, the store converted into a home, features two good sized bedrooms; bathroom; kitchen and large open living/dining space; large garden shed; and fenced backyard.
It is situated in a quiet and peaceful area, only a stroll to the lake and boat ramp, while still being just a five-minute drive from Ulladulla CBD.
This corner block, perfect for future development, has a price guide of $570,000.
The three-bedroom renovated property currently listed at 20 Alma Avenue, Fishermans Paradise is situated on a corner block and provides the perfect opportunity for first home buyers.
Close to Conjola Creek and Lake Conjola boat ramp, this home has been updated with new flooring and carpet, fresh paint and new light fittings.
It features an open plan living and dining area; reverse cycle air conditioning and ceilings fans; solid brick and tile construction; child-friendly yard; covered front verandah; side access; and garden shed.
It has a price guide of $595,000.
