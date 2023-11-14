Four outstanding entrants are in the running to be crowned winner of the Nowra Show Young Woman Competition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Izabella Dewsbury-Love, Jacqueline Ferguson, Alicia Ford and Maddison Perry will face the judges for interviews on Saturday, November 18.
The winner will be announced that night during the Nowra Show Society's 150th Year Show Ball at Coolangatta Estate.
The ball, a first for the society in many years, marks the start of many celebrations in coming months that will recognise the show's 150th anniversary and acknowledge the rich and enduring history of the Nowra Show - being held on February 9 and 10.
The Young Woman Competition, previously known as the Showgirl Competition, remains a relevant and rewarding experience with many young women benefitting from the personal and professional opportunities that come from participating in the annual event.
It is regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious rural competitions in NSW and provides an excellent opportunity for young woman to gain valuable experience and make new friends, while having a chance to win amazing prizes.
Nowra Show's Young Women entrants have seen state-wide success in recent years, with the 2023 Nowra Show Young Woman Lisa Horner participating in the state final earlier this year, while the 2022 entrant, Imogen Clarke, was named runner-up in the state competition.
The four entrants are -
Izabella Dewsbury-Love (Sponsored by Integrity Real Estate. Nowra)
Bella, 19, from Orient Point, graduated from Shoalhaven High School last year and has been enjoying a gap year in 2023, before starting a Bachelor of Secondary Education.
Growing up on the Crookhaven River, Bella enjoys the outdoors and has been an active member of the Nowra/Culburra Surf Life Saving Club, gaining her Surf Rescue Certificate, as well as working as a netball coach with North Nowra Bomaderry Netball Club.
Through her work as a program leader with Sonder Youth, Bella aims to have a lasting impact on the local community, through sustainable activities that work to reduce our carbon footprint while also promoting positive wellbeing.
Jacqueline Ferguson (Sponsored by Nowra Veterinary Hospital)
Jackie, 19, from Tomerong, is studying a Bachelor of Veterinary Technology while working as a veterinary nurse at Nowra Veterinary Hospital.
The Nowra High School graduate enjoys horse riding, pet sitting, crocheting, and playing social sports, particularly netball.
During her time at school, Jackie helped with stewarding at the interschools equestrian events and was a member of the Nowra High School cattle team which led to her returning to school this year to speak with Year 12 students about tips for HSC success.
Jackie would like to study a Bachelor of Veterinary Science in the future, to make a difference in the veterinary field.
Alicia Ford (Sponsored by Ray White Real Estate, Nowra)
Alicia, 24, from Nowra currently works at Shoalhaven Zoo as a zookeeper, where she is also one of the presenters for the daily animal shows.
A previous volunteer at the Zoo, Alicia is now responsible for coordinating the volunteer program, a role she is passionate about as it provides an opportunity to teach and inspire others to start a career in zookeeping.
Alicia enjoys looking for reptiles and amphibians in their natural habitats, bird watching, bush walking and snorkelling as she believes in continuing to discover new things about animals.
In the future, Alicia would like to own a hobby farm and become more active in her community.
Maddison Perry (Sponsored by: Nowra Veterinary Hospital)
Maddie, 25, from Cambewarra, completed her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Adelaide and now works as a vet at the Nowra Veterinary Hospital.
While living in South Australia, Maddie participated in cattle showing and competed at the junior heifer expo.
Maddie enjoys camping, hiking, playing netball and has recently taken up soccer to make connections in the community.
Passionate about young people getting involved in community, Maddie volunteered as a mentor in the Barossa Youth Council and was involved in the Youth Ambassador program at the Barossa Vintage Festival.
Maddie is looking forward to being more involved in the Nowra community and supporting livestock farmers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.