Police seeking four males over Culburra Beach incidents

Police are investigating incidents of alcohol being stolen from premises at Culburra Beach in recent weeks.
In the first incident four males smashed a liquor shop's window on Prince Edward Avenue about 8pm on Saturday, November 4, before stealing several bottles of alcohol and running off.
Then about 9,.40pm on Sunday, November 12, four males smashed a window of a licensed premises on Prince Edward Avenue, before fleeing the scene.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incidents to contact the Nowta Police Station on 4421 9699, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
