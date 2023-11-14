The Shoalhaven's seed library is blossoming.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
After starting out at the Sanctuary Point Library on September 1 - the first day of spring - the seed library has expanded to the Nowra and Ulladulla Libraries.
The seed library concept is a simple one.
Shoalhaven Library members are able to also become seed library members, allowing them to borrow two packets of seeds during each library visit.
READ MORE:
The members are then encouraged to collect seeds from one or two of the plants that grow, so they can be donated back to the library.
It is aimed at encouraging a love of growing and gardening, promoting sustainability and building food resilience in the Shoalhaven's communities.
The seed libraries carry a wide and changing variety of seed packs, covering flowers, herbs and vegetables, that will change with the seasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.