Police have launched an investigation into the fight involving NRL great and former professional boxer Paul Gallen at the Shoalhaven Heads Hotel on Friday, October 27.
And they are calling for witnesses to the fight that broke out close to midnight.
Police said a number of patrons were involved in the affray inside the hotel, and they were hoping to speak with anyone in the hotel at the time.
Some of the people inside the hotel captured footage of the incident with mobile phones.
The video posted on the Daily Mail site shows Gallen being restrained by up to four other men, while friend and 2GB commentary colleague Mark Levy was heard yelling, "Enough. Enough, enough, enough. Stop it. Enough. Enough. Gal, stop."
Anyone with information is urged to call Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
