Key players in the South Coast's hospitality and racing industries will be in Kiama on Tuesday, November 14 for the State Government's Regulatory Roadshow.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Senior Hospitality and Racing executives have already visited Newcastle, Bathurst, Fairfield and inner Sydney to meet with hundreds of industry leaders across pubs, clubs and the racing industry.
Acting CEO Tarek Barakat said Kiama was a fitting final stop for the year given the South Coast area had a plethora of pubs and clubs that would welcome thousands over the summer.
"Our Regulatory Roadshow series has been a huge success in 2023, enabling our teams to get out to the regions and speak directly with industry about the issues impacting them and their businesses," Mr Barakat said.
READ MORE:
"We're excited to be ending this year's industry engagement in the beautiful town of Kiama, and look forward to meeting with and hearing from local businesses."
Mr Barakat said the Regulatory Roadshows were a great way for managers and licensees of hospitality venues to network and learn more about what Hospitality and Racing did.
"As well as a chance to engage with our senior executive, you'll hear from a range of speakers, participate in interactive panel discussions and find out more about Hospitality and Racing's services through our information booths," Mr Barakat said.
"There's no better way for us to engage with industry than face to face at events like these."
The event is being held at The Pavilion in Kiama.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.