More delays have hit construction of the Far North Collector Road, stretching from Illaroo Road in North Nowra to Moss Vale Road in Bomaderry.
But these delays will also impact on Moss Vale Road traffic, which will be reduced to one lane from Tuesday, November 14.
The delays are expected to last for several months, but there will be a break during the peak Christmas holidays.
Motorists travelling on Moss Vale Road are being asked to allow extra travel time as works progress on the final roundabout for the Far North Collector Road Network.
Geotechnical investigations recently uncovered unsuitable foundations on the collector road's final section, delaying the road's opening by several months.
While the main alignment is largely completed, the final roundabout at Moss Vale Road requires extensive foundation improvement replacing poor material.
During the work Moss Vale Road will be reduced to one-lane under traffic lights 24 hours a day west of Bells Lane, with delays of up to five minutes.
Shoalhaven Council's City services director Carey McIntyre said the geotechnical issues were not identified during the initial investigations and were revealed only when the contractor began construction.
"Major construction projects have their challenges, with ground conditions difficult to predict until excavation begins," Mr McIntyre said.
"The unsuitable sub-grade at the roundabout location means we need to replace the existing sub-grade material to provide greater stability under traffic loads.
"Moss Vale Road is a major arterial route and new construction projects are required to meet the stringent standards of Transport for NSW who own and manage the road," he said.
The new project completion date is the first half of 2024.
