South Coast Register
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Moss Vale Road to be cut to one lane before and after holidays

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 13 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More delays have hit construction of the Far North Collector Road, stretching from Illaroo Road in North Nowra to Moss Vale Road in Bomaderry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.