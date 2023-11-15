Walk the fairways of the renowned Mollymook Hilltop golf course as Australia's best female golfers, both professional and amateur, compete for a chance to compete in the 2024 Women's NSW Open, and a share of the $50,000 prize purse. It's on Sunday, November 19 from 8am to 2pm at Clifford Close, Mollymook. Phone 9505 9105.
Choose from diverse courses, including Christmas wreaths and flower arrangements, natural dyeing with Samorn Sanixay, screen printing with Lisa and The Soft Power Studio Team, and a special workshop for children aged six to 13 years by The Wildwood Christmas Tree Decorators Club. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Wildwood's sandstone cave workshop and lush gardens, attendees indulge in hands-on experiences, guided by expert instructors. Wildwood embraces all weather conditions, promising an unforgettable day regardless of the forecast. It's on Saturday, November 18 from 9am to 4pm at 407D Bendeela Road. Phone 0406 995 332.
An exciting event where you can meet like-minded individuals who understand the unique challenges and joys of dating with a disability. Whether you're looking for friendship, companionship, or romance, this event is the perfect opportunity to connect with others in a relaxed and diverse environment. Love knows no boundaries, and this event aims to create a safe and welcoming space for everyone. Engage in fun activities, participate in meaningful discussions, get a feed and build connections with others who share similar experiences. Whether you're new to the dating scene or have been navigating it for a while, this event is open to anyone over the age of 18 years. It's on Saturday, November 18 from 4pm at Club Nowra.
Celebrate Christmas with a stunning Santa on the Beach portrait with Jervis Bay as the backdrop. Don't miss Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. Private 'early Christmas' / out of season bookings are also available. People with access needs are actively welcomed. There is a carpark and facilities to support people who use a wheelchair. It also caters for people with sufficient mobility to climb a few steps but who would benefit from fixtures to aid balance. This includes people using walking frames and mobility aids. It's at Jervis Bay Beach on Thursday, November 16 from 8am to 10am. Phone 0409 059 118.
These classes allow you to choose your own painting subject with a choice of subjects. Tuition by Susan Curtin is one on one within a small group of artists to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided. You are welcome to use ours or bring your own. Canvases are available for purchase in the studio. Enjoy a cuppa as you paint and learn together in a casual, inclusive environment. The next class is on Thursday, November 16 at 45 Kinghorne Street, Nowra. Phone 7251 3387.
Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets focus on things grown or made within 60km. You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community and supporting local growers, farmers and producers. There will also be local buskers and fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market, and some of finest Shoalhaven distilleries and breweries will be featured. It's on every Thursday at Jellybean Park on Egans Lane in Nowra from 2pm to 6pm rain, hail or shine.
Technical skill is not important when we seek to express our inner world and come to a clearer understanding of ourselves and our lives. So often words can be too much or not enough. These in person small group sessions will be led with gently guided meditative visualisations and simple creative exercises with a time for self reflection and discussion. Learn new skills to relax and support your wellbeing. Romny Vandoros is an art therapist experienced with running groups internationally and has a passion for gently guiding people to return to health and wellbeing through creativity and a connection with others. Booking are essential. It's on Thursday, November 16 from 9.30am to 11.30am. Price is $20. Contact Romny on myartherapist@yahoo.com.
Enjoy a relaxing Friday evening on the deck at Cupitt's Estate. Listen to mellow tunes by local talent as the sun slowly sets over the picturesque Budawang Ranges. Visit the Cupitt's Estate What's One Page for their weekly music lineup. It's on Friday, November 17 at 58 Washburton Road, Ulladulla. Phone 4455 7888 or email info@cupitt.com.au.
If you love jazz that swings and music that makes you smile, don't miss the James Morrison Quartet performing at Willinga Park. The James Morrison Quartet is one of the world's most in demand jazz ensembles. James Morrison is known throughout the world for his sheer brilliance as a jazz musician and all-round entertainer. No matter how familiar you may be with James Morrison, you haven't heard him play until you've heard this group. The James Morrison Quartet will present an evening of swinging jazz standards, sublime ballads and haunting Latin numbers with a few surprises thrown in. They will perform tunes spanning the history of jazz as well as originals by James Morrison himself and other Australian Jazz greats. Guests will enjoy a spring inspired three-course menu curated by head chef Luke Bow while enjoying the experience of pure swinging jazz from the best in the business. Tickets are limited for this special event on Friday, November 17 from 5pm to 10.30pm at Willinga Park, Bawley Point. Phone 4405 5666.
