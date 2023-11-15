If you love jazz that swings and music that makes you smile, don't miss the James Morrison Quartet performing at Willinga Park. The James Morrison Quartet is one of the world's most in demand jazz ensembles. James Morrison is known throughout the world for his sheer brilliance as a jazz musician and all-round entertainer. No matter how familiar you may be with James Morrison, you haven't heard him play until you've heard this group. The James Morrison Quartet will present an evening of swinging jazz standards, sublime ballads and haunting Latin numbers with a few surprises thrown in. They will perform tunes spanning the history of jazz as well as originals by James Morrison himself and other Australian Jazz greats. Guests will enjoy a spring inspired three-course menu curated by head chef Luke Bow while enjoying the experience of pure swinging jazz from the best in the business. Tickets are limited for this special event on Friday, November 17 from 5pm to 10.30pm at Willinga Park, Bawley Point. Phone 4405 5666.