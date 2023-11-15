South Coast Register
Our picks for Shoalhaven events this week

By Staff Reporters
November 16 2023 - 8:00am
Walk the fairways of Mollymook Hilltop golf course as Australias best female golfers compete for a chance to compete in the 2024 Womens NSW Open. Picture via Shoalhaven.com.
Women's NSW Open

Regional qualifier at Mollymook

Walk the fairways of the renowned Mollymook Hilltop golf course as Australia's best female golfers, both professional and amateur, compete for a chance to compete in the 2024 Women's NSW Open, and a share of the $50,000 prize purse. It's on Sunday, November 19 from 8am to 2pm at Clifford Close, Mollymook. Phone 9505 9105.

