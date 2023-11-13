Hayden's Pies of Ulladulla has long been a favourite among residents of the Shoalhaven and further afield.
And now it is building an international reputation.
Social media influencer Josiah Hein has been eating his way around Australia, and recording his findings on social media sites under Josiah Vlogs.
And when he wanted to find out about Australia's favourite food, he headed straight to Hayden's Pies.
"Australians love their meat pies, but what is it about these meat pies? It's not really a known thing in North America," Josiah said in one of four videos he posted online about the visit.
While back in his homeland of Canada pies were always filled with fruit, Josiah branched out and ordered a steak, bacon and cheese pie at Hayden's.
And his first bite brought a response of, "Wow - holy smokes."
He also made the point that Hayden's produced up to 3000 pies a day during peak times.
Store owner Hayden Bridger said there had been a strong reaction to the videos, that had been viewed up to 140,000 times each.
"The response we've had from that has been amazing," he said.
"It's been a nice little boost for the shop."
Mr Bridger said Josiah's response to meat pies was typical of those coming from Canada or the USA.
"He was quite amazed by the fact we put meat in our pies," Mr Bridger said.
It has been a busy time for Hayden's Pies, which was recently named the state's top pie shop in the Delicious 100 list.
Mr Bridger said the award was "voted by the people who count the most, and that's your customers".
He said the award had been welcomed by many in the local community.
"When independent businesses in our town get acknowledged, everyone in the town feels proud about it - whether it be the local baker, the fish and chip shop or the haberdasher," Mr Bridger said.
"It makes us all feel good."
