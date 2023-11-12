In a poignant display of unity and gratitude, hundreds gathered at the Voyager Memorial Park in Huskisson on Saturday, November 11 2023, at 11am to commemorate Remembrance Day.
The Huskisson RSL sub-branch organised a solemn ceremony that provided a meaningful opportunity for the community to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve Australia and its allies in various theatres of war, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.
The serene atmosphere at Voyager Memorial Park provided a fitting backdrop for the community to come together and pay tribute to the bravery and resilience that characterise the Australian spirit.
Those in attendance at the service included Member for South Coast Liza Butler, Debrah Shapyra on behalf of member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, Deputy Mayor Evan Christen on behalf of Mayor Amanda Findley and Huskisson RSL sub-Branch President Nickolas Skow.
As the bugle's haunting notes echoed through the air, those present took a moment of silence to honour the fallen and express gratitude for the dedication of our defence forces.
The Voyager Memorial Park, with its beautifully maintained grounds and solemn monuments, served as a place of solace and reflection, allowing attendees to connect with the profound significance of this day.
