Josh Henry won the Nowra Velo Club's individual time trial championship on Sunday, October 29 by just seven seconds.
Henry, who won ahead of Mark Astley, covered the 15km course on Braidwood Road in 20 minutes and 40 seconds.
Astley's time was 20 minutes and 47 seconds.
Dave Raymond of the Illawarra Cycle Club finished in third position, covering the distance in 21 minutes and 36 seconds.
Top placed B Grade rider was Richard Vitiello in 22 minutes and 40 seconds.
Vitiello was only 4.5 seconds faster than the second placed B rider Chris Harrison.
Jon Schol won the C grade section of the event, riding a better time that all the B riders.
He raced over the course in 22 minutes and 19 seconds.
Jade Colligan was the best of the women.
The former Australian Series racer posted a time of 25 minutes and five seconds in her third week of returning to racing after a four year break.
