Jervis Bay (JB) Triathlon Club athletes kicked off the season with a bang, scoring medals over all distances at the Huskisson Triathlon recently.
With more than 30 athletes lining up at the start line on Sunday, November 5, the club had high hopes for a big day and it didn't disappoint.
The highlight of the day was Matt Lewis taking out the senior race of the weekend, Sunday's Standard distance, completing the 1.5km swim, 40 km bike, and 10 km run in 2:01:00.
He was joined on the podium by Jackie Lyons who won the 40-44 age group and was the seventh female overall.
Annette Sampson and Tony Lim also won their age groups in the standard while Natalie Mort won silver and Jessica Rosskelly and Rob Duffy won bronze.
Competitors were not helped by strong winds which whipped up a choppy sea for the ocean swim.
In the half-distance Sprint race earlier in the morning, JB's Jacob Lipari placed third overall and won the 20-24 age group in a time of 1:07:15.
The first JB female home was Elisha Bell who was the fourth female overall and second in the competitive 40-44 age group.
Bell's overall time of 1:19:43 was just seconds behind the second and third placed females.
Sile Crowe was fifth female overall and won the 50-54 age group while Rod Rose won the 70-74 category.
Bill Stahlhut won bronze in the 60-64 age group while Haydn Jervis, Ozzie Rose, Tamara Shirvington and Rachel Marsden all just missed out on the podium with fourth placings.
Jervis Bay fielded four athletes in the Standard Aquabike (a standard distance minus the run) with Luke Healy and Tim O'Connell taking second and third overall and winning gold and silver in the 50-54 age group.
Mandy Meredith was third female and won the 65-69 age group while Stephen Collins won silver in his age group.
Miller Bell competed in her first SuperSprint race on Saturday and won bronze in the 12-13 age group in a promising show of strength for the club's emerging group of juniors.
Club president Martin Bell said the club had made the juniors program a key focus over the past year and it was good to see numbers growing and juniors learning new skills and enjoying the sport.
He said the strong performances across the club, combined with the high number of members competing, had got the club off to a strong start in its quest for a fifth straight South Coast Interclub Series win.
Most of the athletes' attention has now turned to Tri Callala in December where performance points will also be available in the Sprint and Standard races.
