South Coast Register
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Jervis Bay Triathlon Club athletes do well at Huskisson Triathlon

By Annette Sampson
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jervis Bay (JB) Triathlon Club athletes kicked off the season with a bang, scoring medals over all distances at the Huskisson Triathlon recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.