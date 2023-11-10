Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains mention of people who have died and content they may find distressing.
A mother and son have been ordered to face trial in the Supreme Court over the alleged hit and run death of 18-year-old Taj Hart at South Nowra on February 24 last year.
Katie Walmsley, 39, of Gerringong St, Currarong, and Jayden Walmsley-Hume, 19, of the same address, both pleaded not guilty to murder when they faced committal procedures in Nowra Local Court on Friday, November 10.
Katie Walmsley also pleaded not guilty to a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder, relating to the time between Mr Hart's death and the pair's arrest in Terrey Hills on April 7, 2022.
Their first appearance before the Supreme Court will occur on Friday December 8, when both will connect with the court via audio-visual link from where they are being held in custody.
