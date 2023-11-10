South Coast businesses have come away from the NSW Tourism Awards with some impressive gongs.
The awards are managed by the NSW Tourism Industry Council powered by Business NSW, the state's peak business organisation, and supported by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
The Drawing Rooms of Berry was awarded the Silver Award for Self-Contained Accommodation and Mt Hay Retreat Berry came away with the Silver Award for 5 Star Luxury Accommodation and Tourism Start Judges' Award for Sustainability.
Owner of Mt Hay Retreat Louise Warren said it was a "surprise" to come away with the silver award on the night.
"It was a surprise to get the award and we really weren't expecting to get the sustainability award either because that isn't one that you can nominate for," she said.
"It's awarded to businesses that are making a real difference, so that was a nice surprise."
Ms Warren said it was good to see other South Coast businesses recognised for the work they do as well.
"I think all of the businesses really love what they do and that really came across," she said. "It's good to know that South Coast businesses are doing really well and getting recognition."
Crank It Up Festival Batemans Bay was also awarded the Tourism Star Judges' Award.
Jamberoo Action Park took home the Bronze Award for Major Tourist Attraction while Destination Wollongong (Warm Up Wollongong campaign) was awarded the Bronze Award for Tourism Marketing and Campaigns.
The region's peak business organisation, Business Illawarra, has hailed the success of Illawarra and South Coast businesses at the awards which were held in Sydney on
Business Illawarra Executive Director Adam Zarth said that these businesses have demonstrated leadership in the sector with their innovation, marketing and in the delivery of quality products and services.
"The tourism industry has faced a lot of challenges in recent years and it is great to see such a strong line up of business from the Illawarra and Far South Coast regions getting recognition for their hard work," he said.
"A highlight of this year's awards program was the high number of first-time entrants (60), many of whom are new businesses to the sector."
