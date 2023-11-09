South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Free

Bureau of Meteorology warns of heavy rain and flash flooding

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map shows a slow-moving thunderstorms moving across NSW, the ACT and Victoria on Thursday, November 9. Image by Weatherzone
A map shows a slow-moving thunderstorms moving across NSW, the ACT and Victoria on Thursday, November 9. Image by Weatherzone

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are heading towards the South Coast with authorities warning people to use caution.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.