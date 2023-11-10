South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Louie Tagg to receive conservation award from the Irwin family

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 10 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Louie Tagg's passion for the environment and conservation belies his young age.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.