Louie Tagg's passion for the environment and conservation belies his young age.
Despite being just seven years old, the Bomaderry youngster has already raised more than $25,000 for conservation projects, in an effort that has earned him the title of 2023 Visionary Wildlife Warrior of the Year.
But it is not just the fundraising that has secured the award, to be presented in Queensland during the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner.
Members of the Irwin family not only chose Louie as the winner, they will also be presenting the award - which is only fitting as they inspired Louie's passion for caring for the planet.
He was just four years old when he started watching "Crikey! It's The Irwins", supplemented with programs produced by David Attenborough.
That sparked his passion for the environment at Australia's wildlife, and Louie soon signed up to the Wildlife Warrior program, and started on his fundraising quest.
"I want to make sure that wild animals have safe homes to live in and food to eat," he said.
Since then he planted a native garden in his back yard to provide food and shelter for native birds, and started a waste warriors program at the Nowra Anglican College, where he has a team of helpers who collect rubbish.
"When I'm doing things like picking up rubbish, that protects animals from eating it or being hurt," Louie said.
"When I learn more about the animals that live near me, then I can do more to help save them, and teach others too as well."
That includes completing monthly conservation missions to teach young people ways to help conserve habitats and protect wildlife.
Louie said there was a simple reason behind his conservation missions and regular videos talking about Australia's unique wildlife.
"Teaching people to love animals will want to make them want to protect them too," he said.
"Animals have a very special place in my heart, and I don't want to see them become extinct."
The past three years have also been spent raising thousands of dollars for the Australia Zoo's wildlife hospital and conservation programs, through collecting cans and bottles for recycling, along with taking photographic portraits of people in their driveways, working with his professional photographer mother Rachael.
Louie also sets up stalls to sell bracelets and T-shirts he makes with the help of his mother, and succulent plants he propagates from cuttings.
While Louie loves all animals, he said reptiles were his favourites - particularly his pet bearded dragon named Goldie.
But Louie's passion for wildlife can be distracting at times, and recently saw him scurrying out of his school class in an effort to catch a lizard he saw on someone's bag.
He also spoke of diving off a brick wall in an effort to catch lizards that were sunning themselves at his property.
While Louie was unsuccessful at those attempts to get up close with lizards, he has been able to go behind the scenes during regular visits to the Australia Zoo, even spending time in the turtle recovery area.
