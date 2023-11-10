Well-known South Coast property valuers Walsh & Monaghan is celebrating 100 years in the business.
A true business success story, for 10 decades the company has continued to grow and is now one of the industry's most reputable real estate businesses on the South Coast.
Walsh & Monaghan started from humble beginnings, with South Coast residents Ulrick Walsh and Stan Monaghan establishing the business in 1923.
From two people in one office, the business now employs over 35 people across four locations in NSW and has representation in Sydney.
Director at Walsh & Monaghan Darren Austin said the industry has changed "considerably" in 100 years.
"One thing that hasn't changed is what our clients value most about the way we do business: being thorough, fair and professional in everything we do," he said.
Mr Austin grew up in Nowra and has been with the company since 2005. The milestone anniversary is a chance for him to reflect on how the business has grown.
"We've grown from one to four offices and we've also got representation in Sydney now, and we cover the whole state," he said.
Each director of the company has continued to support staff in growing their careers.
"As Directors, we all understand the continual success of the firm into the next 100 years rests in the hands of our staff," Mr Austin said.
"It's so important to acknowledge and nurture each and everyone's success throughout their careers."
Having been a longstanding business on the South Coast, Walsh & Monaghan continue to support a number of community events and clubs including sponsoring the Nowra Show, the Shoalhaven Rugby Club and the Nowra Bowling Club.
Mr Austin said he's proud the business has reached this important milestone.
"100 years is a major milestone and something we're very proud of - especially as a business with strong regional roots," he said.
